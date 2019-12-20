BRRI-87 becoming paddy of choice for Benapole farmers





Farmers have found BRRI-87 to be a better option compared to the golden variety they used to cultivate earlier. The new variety takes 127 days to mature, nearly three weeks less than the Swarna variety. The yield is 27-30 maunds (37.42 kgs) per bigha.

Before the new variety was invented by the Rice Research Institute, farmers had hard time selling Swarna and Guti-Swarna rice. But the slender variety of BRRI-87 has turned the table. Farmers get the expected yield even if they plant this rice on high land. As the lifespan of BRRI-87 is short, the land can be used for producing multiple crops. Soutom Kumar, the agriculture officer of Sharsha upazila, the new variety of rice was sow on 30 bighas in 11 unions. BRRI-87 has been gaining popularity among farmers after Bangladesh Rice Research Institute examined its yield from various regions in the country and determined its lifespan in 2016. -UNB















