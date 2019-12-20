Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 December, 2019, 6:47 PM
latest None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina      
Home News

BRRI-87 becoming paddy of choice for Benapole farmers

Published : Friday, 20 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

BENAPOLE, Dec 19: The newly-invented BRRI-87 variety's shorter lifespan, high yield and greater resistance to pests are encouraging farmers in the area to cultivate the slender variety of rice.
Farmers have found BRRI-87 to be a better option compared to the golden variety they used to cultivate earlier. The new variety takes 127 days to mature, nearly three weeks less than the Swarna variety. The yield is 27-30 maunds (37.42 kgs) per bigha.
Before the new variety was invented by the Rice Research Institute, farmers had hard time selling Swarna and Guti-Swarna rice. But the slender variety of BRRI-87 has turned the table. Farmers get the expected yield even if they plant this rice on high land. As the lifespan of BRRI-87 is short, the land can be used for producing multiple crops. Soutom Kumar, the agriculture officer of Sharsha upazila, the new variety of rice was sow on 30 bighas in 11 unions. BRRI-87 has been gaining popularity among farmers after Bangladesh Rice Research Institute examined its yield from various regions in the country and determined its lifespan in 2016.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 day-long training on RTI ends in Gaibandha
Social watchdogs for ensuring rights to transgender people
BRRI-87 becoming paddy of choice for Benapole farmers
Sanitary napkins, blankets distributed in Bhogdanga union
Eight-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns $26 million in year
CU Journalism dept Silver Jubilee begins
A guide to Trump impeachment
SM Mahabub Alam addressing as key note speaker at a function of Entrepreneur University


Latest News
None can play ducks and drakes with people's lot: PM Hasina
Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha detained
Luxe Winter Shopping Soirèe’ begins in city
Massive protests at Delhi’s Jama Masjid
Parrot tells fortune of US envoy
PM opens Awami League’s 21st National Council
Farmer beaten dead on theft charge
Robber leader, aide held with firearm
Cold wave may linger for two more days
Bhim Army chief leads protest at Delhi's Jama Masjid
Most Read News
Spanish police investigate nuns over religious sculpture
Use ADR to reduce judicial backlog: President
Legal notice served on Minister, Secy seeking their apology
Chief prosecutor demands action against those involved
Maj Gen Zainul Abedin’s janaza today
Lowest temperature 7.9 degree recorded in Chuadanga
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
JRC meeting deferred for preparation: Momen
Love Island host Caroline Flack to stand down
Truck rams auto-rickshaw; 3 killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft