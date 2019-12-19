BD commandos able to tackle armed  attacks in Congo



Bangladesh army commandos in UN peacekeeping mission rehearsing rappeling from an airborne helicopter somewhere in the war-ravaged Democratic Republic of Congo. photo : Observer

The BANRDB, a specialized contingent of UN mission in DRC, is working in remote areas of the country that have increasingly come under siege by rebel groups.

The airborne commando troopers provide safer and more effective forces for airborne troopers, said Brig Gen Chowdhury Mohammad Azizul Haque Hazary, Sector Commander of Northern Sector of UN Peacekeeping Force in Bunia. They are regularly rehearsed through the use of technology to simulate actual airborne experience, Brig Gen Hazary added.

The commando troopers of BANRDB hold rehearsal in jungle warfare and the "asymmetric environment" they work in, Brig Gen Hazary said.

Troops landed more effectively and safely in a progressive manner at the landing system, where they are dropped from varying heights.

They are able to engage in to react to unfavourable situations in mid-air - such as "steering" the parachute in response to adverse wind conditions - via automated simulations at the new rotational trainer system.

The troopers regularly hold rehearsal to jump from varying heights. Instructors are able to adjust speeds at which trainees land and control the amount of drag they feel, allowing for progressive training.

Col Imtaz, Contingent Commander of BANRDB, told this correspondent that commando troopers were more confident and proficient when they jump off a real aircraft, resulting in safer training.

The commandos are trained in a facility entirely housed indoors, allowing soldiers to rehearsal regardless of rain or shine, day or night, Col Imtaz added.









They were rappelling from various place including air, tower allowing airborne troopers to hone both skills in the same location, he added.

The Bangladesh Army Airborne School - widely known as Para Training School conducts paratrooper (military parachutist) training for the Bangladesh Armed Forces.

It is operated by the Special Warfare Wing of School of Infantry and Tactics. The Airborne School conducts the Basic Para Course and Advance Para Course, Free Fall Course, Rigger Course, Pathfinder Course, Jump Master Course, which are open to troops from all branches of the Bangladesh Armed forces.

