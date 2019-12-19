Mercury begins to drop





The officials of the

department said temperature was likely to drop to 10 Degree Celsius and such condition would remain the same for the next two days.

Yesterday, the country's lowest temperature was recorded at 10.5 Degree Celsius in Rajarhat of Kurigram.

The temperature of Dhaka on Wednesday was 16.2 Degree Celsius as was shown by the Met office website while on Tuesday it was 17.6 Degree Celsius.

Talking to the Daily Observer, weather expert Omaar Faraque said the country was experiencing cold wave.

"The same weather will exist in the next two days in most of the cities across the country," he said.

Temperature in most of the cities will change in the next two days but it will remain unchanged in Dhaka, he added.

"Temperature in the north- western parts of Bangladesh including Jessore, Chuadanga will decrease."

Our Dinajpur correspondent said the district experienced mild cold wave.

Md Tofazzul Hosain, weather expert of Dinajpur (Weather Observatory office) said the Dinajpur's temperature was 13.7 Degree Celsius, the lowest in the year. Our Kurigram correspondent said people cold wave was sweeping over the district. The sun was not visible the whole day.

In Panchagarh, chilly weather almost paralysed normal life, mostly affecting poor people and farm labourers as they could not go out for work.

"We depend on daily income. We could not work in the last three days due to biting cold. We are passing days by borrowing money from others," said farm labourer, Farid Uddin of Farda Upazila.

















Temperature on Wednesday began to fall across the country, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.The officials of thedepartment said temperature was likely to drop to 10 Degree Celsius and such condition would remain the same for the next two days.Yesterday, the country's lowest temperature was recorded at 10.5 Degree Celsius in Rajarhat of Kurigram.The temperature of Dhaka on Wednesday was 16.2 Degree Celsius as was shown by the Met office website while on Tuesday it was 17.6 Degree Celsius.Talking to the Daily Observer, weather expert Omaar Faraque said the country was experiencing cold wave."The same weather will exist in the next two days in most of the cities across the country," he said.Temperature in most of the cities will change in the next two days but it will remain unchanged in Dhaka, he added."Temperature in the north- western parts of Bangladesh including Jessore, Chuadanga will decrease."Our Dinajpur correspondent said the district experienced mild cold wave.Md Tofazzul Hosain, weather expert of Dinajpur (Weather Observatory office) said the Dinajpur's temperature was 13.7 Degree Celsius, the lowest in the year. Our Kurigram correspondent said people cold wave was sweeping over the district. The sun was not visible the whole day.In Panchagarh, chilly weather almost paralysed normal life, mostly affecting poor people and farm labourers as they could not go out for work."We depend on daily income. We could not work in the last three days due to biting cold. We are passing days by borrowing money from others," said farm labourer, Farid Uddin of Farda Upazila.