Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 December, 2019, 11:28 PM
Home Front Page

Mercury begins to drop

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Staff Correspondent

Temperature on Wednesday began to fall across the country, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
The officials of the
department said temperature was likely to drop to 10 Degree Celsius and such condition would remain the same for the next two days.
Yesterday, the country's lowest temperature was recorded at 10.5 Degree Celsius in Rajarhat of Kurigram.
The temperature of Dhaka on Wednesday was 16.2 Degree Celsius as was shown by the Met office website while on Tuesday it was 17.6 Degree Celsius.
Talking to the Daily Observer, weather expert Omaar Faraque said the country was experiencing cold wave.
"The same weather will exist in the next two days in most of the cities across the country," he said.
Temperature in most of the cities will change in the next two days but it will remain unchanged in Dhaka, he added.
"Temperature in the north- western parts of Bangladesh including Jessore, Chuadanga will decrease."
Our Dinajpur correspondent said the district experienced mild cold wave.
Md Tofazzul Hosain, weather expert of Dinajpur (Weather Observatory office) said the Dinajpur's temperature was 13.7 Degree Celsius, the lowest in the year. Our Kurigram correspondent said people cold wave was sweeping over the district. The sun was not visible the whole day.
In Panchagarh, chilly weather almost paralysed normal life, mostly affecting poor people and farm labourers as they could not go out for work.
"We depend on daily income. We could not work in the last three days due to biting cold. We are passing days by borrowing money from others," said farm labourer, Farid Uddin of Farda Upazila.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD commandos able to tackle armed  attacks in Congo
Mercury begins to drop
Follow chain of command in performing duty
JRC meeting deferred for preparation: Momen
Razakars’ list withheld, revised list on Mar 26
No FF will be on Razakars’ list: PM
49 journos murdered in 2019
BD Army peacekeepers of UN Blue Helmet patrol for peace


Latest News
Three killed as India detains hundreds over citizenship bill
3 Bangladeshis killed in S Africa road crash
Committee formed for dust free city
Mild cold wave hits Bangladesh
Maj Gen Zainul Abedin laid to rest
Amnesty International concerned over Khaleda’s access to health care
Don’t suggest unnecessary medical tests: president
Awami League: From Rose Garden to Ganabhaban
GP must run business complying with Bangladesh’s law: Jabbar
How game theory can help love life
Most Read News
Where were AL leaders when Bangabandhu was assassinated, asks PM
Telenor Norway goes all-in on Ericsson for 5G
Safety and Security Integrated System
HC orders to retake exams of expelled PEC students
Razakar list put on hold amid criticisms
Malaysian labour market opening uncertain: Minister
No stay on Citizenship Amendment Act: Indian SC
2 arrested over Chinese man murder
International Migrants Day today
Missing schoolgirl found dead after 20hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft