Thursday, 19 December, 2019, 11:28 PM
Follow chain of command in performing duty

Hasina tells border guards

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cutting a cake at the headquarters of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at Pilkhana in the capital on Wednesday, marking the BGB Day 2019. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked border guards to discharge their duty with honesty and integrity by following the command of their superiors.
"I hope that you will follow the command of the higher authorities, and maintain peace and discipline," Hasina said at an event organised by the Border Guard Bangladesh marking BGB Day 2019 in Dhaka on Wednesday.
"You must carry out your responsibilities with honesty and integrity -- imbued with patriotism."
Highlighting the exemplary role played by the BGB members to serve the people in times of disasters along with safeguarding the borders of the country, she said the BGB's rehabilitation and humanitarian efforts, such as providing security, healthcare and registration for Rohingya people, were praised by the international community.
Hasina also urged the BGB members to prevent trespassing, smuggling, human trafficking and drug peddling on the frontiers.
Border Guard Bangladesh has been a traditional border protection force for more than 224 years, said Hasina. "Its name and uniform changed quite a few times. I would say that BGB played a vital role in protecting the independence and sovereignty of the country, especially in protecting the borders."
She recalled the then East Pakistan Rifles members who sacrificed their lives for disseminating the declaration of independence wirelessly      across Bangladesh in 1971.
About 12,000 of its Bengali members took part in the Liberation War. Two of them were honoured with the title Birshrestha, eight with Bir Uttam, 32 with Bir Bikram, and 77 with Bir Pratik and at least 817 members were martyred in the Liberation War.
"I remember their sacrifice with great reverence. They contributed in a big way to our struggle for independence."
    -bdnews24.com


