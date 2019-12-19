Video
Thursday, 19 December, 2019, 11:28 PM
Home Front Page

JRC meeting deferred for preparation: Momen

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr Abdul Momen on Wednesday said the date of Joint Rivers Commission (JRC) meeting had been deferred as both the sides felt that they were not prepared to conduct the meeting right now.
There is no correlation between the JRC meeting and existing situation of New Delhi, Momen said. He was addressing a rally at Shahid Minar on Wednesday.
Bangladesh India Joint Rivers Commission (JRC)
    talks were scheduled to start from Tuesday which was postponed at the last minute.
"The meeting is not taking place as we did not get the government order on it," AKM Anwar Hossain, a member of JRC, said Bangladesh was supposed to lead the nine-member delegation to India.
There are 54 common rivers between Bangladesh and India. Bangladesh and India had signed only one water sharing agreement in 1996 for the water of the Ganges.
There was huge dispute between the two countries over the sharing of the waters of the Teesta and Dharala.
"We will fix a new date after discussing with India. I want to make it clear that NRC issue is not at all an issue here," the Foreign Minister said.
However, the Indian media said Bangladesh had sought postponement of the JRC meeting.
The two-day talks were scheduled last August when the water resources secretaries of Bangladesh and India met in a JRC meeting in Dhaka.
It was decided there that the technical committee of the two countries would sit on December 18 to exchange updated data on six common rivers and discuss the framework for sharing water of those.
Earlier, the Foreign Minister and Home Minister postponed the scheduled visit to India this month.


