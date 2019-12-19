Razakars’ list withheld, revised list on Mar 26





SM Arifur Rahman, Secretary to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, on Wednesday confirmed the matter saying the list of Razakars was withheld. It would be published on March 26 next year.

"We have received several applications and complaints against the list. Most of the complainants claimed that their names were included mistakenly. The Ministry has taken decision to suspend the list considering the widespread criticism for the mistakes found on the list. The fresh list without any mistake will be published on March 26 next year," he added.

The first installment of the list of 10,789 people, who collaborated with the Pakistani occupation forces during the Liberation War in 1971, has left people astonished as it was revealed that it apparently includes names of several freedom fighters and pro-liberation individuals.

Earlier on Tuesday, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haq apologized for his Ministry's mistake in publishing the Razakar's list without proper investigation.

While talking to journalists, Minister Mozammel Haq on Wednesday said, "We withheld the list as allegations were raised against the list of Razakars. We will publish the revised list following scrutiny on March 26."

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Wednesday told media that they have forwarded the lists of accused of the cases under the Collaborators Act preserved at the Home Ministry to the Liberation War Affairs Ministry responding to their request.

"They have requested us to send lists of accused of the cases under the Collaborators Act kept in the Home Ministry record. We have forwarded it. It's not the list of Razakars. We were also not informed that it will be published. It's their responsibility if there is any mistake. The list should be scrutinised before making it public," he added.

When asked, whether there was any bad intention in publishing the list, the Minister doubted it. "There was no bad intention. Probably, they have published the list for something better," he added. According to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, there was an allocation of around Tk 60 crore for preparation and publishing the list.

"Where the money was spent, if such a faulty list is published?," replying to the query, Kamal said that he has no comment on the issue.

"He's a Senior Minister. I should not comment on the issue. But, they should publish a fresh and mistake-free list of Razakars, if they want," he added.

At an Awami League programme at the party headquarters at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already directed the authorities concerned to withdraw the faulty list of Razakars.

"It has come to the attention of the Prime Minister that there are some errors in the list of Razakars. The Prime Minister ordered to amend the first installment of the list of Razakars that drew backlash for inclusion of freedom fighters' names. The lists must be amended," said the Road Transport and Bridges Minister.

He also added that the Ministries of Liberation War Affairs and Home were given necessary instructions in this regard. They will start their work soon to make a complete and error-free list.















