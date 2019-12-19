Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 December, 2019, 11:28 PM
Home Back Page

Two arrested for killing Chinese national  

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Police arrested two security guards in connection with the murder of Chinese businessman Gaoxian Hui from Banani in the capital on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Police arrested two security guards in connection with the murder of Chinese businessman Gaoxian Hui from Banani in the capital on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Police have arrested two people in connection with the murder of Chinese businessman Gaoxian Hui in Dhaka's Banani.
Moshiur Rahman, Detective Police Deputy Commissioner (North) said, the arrestees - Rauf and Enamul - are the security guards of the house No. 82 on the Road-23 in Banani where Jianhui Gao was staying.
The body of Gaoxian Hui, 47, was found buried in a ground next to his residence in the capital on Dec 11.  
He lived with his family on the fifth floor of a 10-storey house in Banani.  Hui was involved in stone business and invested in different projects, including the Padma Bridge and Payra port.
He had some Chinese partners along with Bangladeshis, Moshiur said.




The team also recovered a mobile phone of the victim, Tk 1, 21, 500 in cash and some other stuff, including a bucket, a towel, a piece of wood, used to execute the killing mission, said the police official.
On December 10 Rauf and Enamul entered the flat of Jianhui Gao and strangulated him to death by using a towel and looted Tk 349,000 from the flat.  
They also buried the Chinese national behind the same building at night, added Abdul Baten.  
Many people owe him money. Some of them had already embezzled the money while some others were trying to do the same, he said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two arrested for killing Chinese national  
Sangram editor sent to jail
Indian court refuses plea to stop implementation of citizenship law
Electricity import from Indian company’s plant in Nepal approved
Sangram Editor Asad sent to jail
Eastern Refinery resumes production on Dec 22
Guards killed Chinese national to rob money: 2 held
Indian court refuses to stop implementation of citizenship law


Latest News
Three killed as India detains hundreds over citizenship bill
3 Bangladeshis killed in S Africa road crash
Committee formed for dust free city
Mild cold wave hits Bangladesh
Maj Gen Zainul Abedin laid to rest
Amnesty International concerned over Khaleda’s access to health care
Don’t suggest unnecessary medical tests: president
Awami League: From Rose Garden to Ganabhaban
GP must run business complying with Bangladesh’s law: Jabbar
How game theory can help love life
Most Read News
Where were AL leaders when Bangabandhu was assassinated, asks PM
Telenor Norway goes all-in on Ericsson for 5G
Safety and Security Integrated System
HC orders to retake exams of expelled PEC students
Razakar list put on hold amid criticisms
Malaysian labour market opening uncertain: Minister
No stay on Citizenship Amendment Act: Indian SC
2 arrested over Chinese man murder
International Migrants Day today
Missing schoolgirl found dead after 20hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft