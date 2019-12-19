Video
Thursday, 19 December, 2019, 11:28 PM
Home Back Page

Sangram editor sent to jail

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sent Abul Asad, editor of the Daily Sangram, to jail in a case filed for calling war criminal a 'martyr'.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Baki Billah passed the order rejecting his bail prayer.
On December 14, another Dhaka court placed Asad on a three-day remand in a case filed under Digital Security Act.
The Daily Sangram published a report on the front-page terming the executed war criminal Abdul Quader Molla as a "martyr."
Sub-Inspector Md Golam Azam of Hatirjheel Police Station, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced him before the court after a three-day remand.
Lawyers SM Kamal Uddin and Abdur Razzak prayed to the court for his bail in the court.


« PreviousNext »

