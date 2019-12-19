Three held on charge of cheating





The PBI unearthed the clue after nabbing three members of a criminal gang on Wednesday in Chattogram.









Talking to journalists in Chattogram Santosh Kumar Chakma, SI of PBI and Investigation Officer said that they had arrested M Ripon Sikder, 30, on December 12 last from Dhaka. He said, the PBI members interrogated Ripon and sent him to jail on Wednesday.

He said, on the basis of information provided by Ripon, the PBI arrested, Atikur Rahman Chowdhury Nadim, 30, and Tofazzal Hussain, 54 from Purabi Hotel at Chowmhuhani of the city on Tuesday night.

The arrested criminals confessed that they had earned money from the clients through fraudulent practice of providing jobs in Cusoms, Port and Army.

PBI SI Jaheduzzaman filed a case with Double Mooring Police Station against three criminals on Wednesday. CHATTOGRAM, Dec 18: The members of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) identified two criminal syndicates which realized a heavy amount of money from the innocent people with the promise of employment in Chattogram Customs, Chattogram Port and in Bangladesh army.The PBI unearthed the clue after nabbing three members of a criminal gang on Wednesday in Chattogram.Talking to journalists in Chattogram Santosh Kumar Chakma, SI of PBI and Investigation Officer said that they had arrested M Ripon Sikder, 30, on December 12 last from Dhaka. He said, the PBI members interrogated Ripon and sent him to jail on Wednesday.He said, on the basis of information provided by Ripon, the PBI arrested, Atikur Rahman Chowdhury Nadim, 30, and Tofazzal Hussain, 54 from Purabi Hotel at Chowmhuhani of the city on Tuesday night.The arrested criminals confessed that they had earned money from the clients through fraudulent practice of providing jobs in Cusoms, Port and Army.PBI SI Jaheduzzaman filed a case with Double Mooring Police Station against three criminals on Wednesday.