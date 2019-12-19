Five killed in Rajbari bus collision

At least five people were killed and 30 others injured in a head-on collision between two buses on Rajbari-Kushtia road in Gandimara area of Kalukhali upazila on Wednesday afternoon.

Two of the deceased were identified as Mizanur Rahman of Bahadurpur in Pangsa upazila, and Forman Mandal of Kumarkhali upazila in Kushtia district.

Quamrul Islam, officer-in-charge of Kalukhali Police Station, said the Kushtia-bound 'Lalon Paribahan' bus collided with the Daulatdia-bound 'Arif Paribahan' bus, leaving two passengers dead on the spot and 33 others injured.

Of the injured, two died on the way to Rajbari Sadar Hospital and one to Faridpur Medical College Hospital. -UNB









