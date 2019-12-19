Video
Arrest criminals who set street child on fire: HC

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

The High Court has ordered police to arrest the attackers who set a street child on fire in Dhaka's Motijheel.
Justice Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Wednesday in response to a petition seeking rehabilitation of street children.
The court also directed the Ministry of Women and Children's Affairs and the Ministry of Social Welfare to report on rehabilitation efforts back to the court in 40 days.
In a rule, the court asked why any order should not be issued against the government to ensure 'proper long-term steps' for the rehabilitation of children living on streets. The women and children's affairs and the social welfare ministry and other relevant agencies are respondents to the rule.
Lawyer Md Moniruzzaman appeared for the petitioners and Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the state in the court.
On Monday, a beggar in Motijheel area took Selim, the burnt child, to the burns unit of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. The media reported the incident on Tuesday.
Selim used to live on the pavement in the neighbourhood of Fakirapool, said Inspector Md Rafiqul Islam. He used to address a woman as mother, he added.
"The boy told us that a rickshaw puller made an 'indecent proposal' to his mother on Monday evening; they had an altercation after Selim protested against it. Later, the rickshaw puller set him on fire when Selim went to Kamalapur."




    -bdnews24.com


