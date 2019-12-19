Ex RAJUK chief engineer gets bail





However, the state will challenge the bail order Said concern deputy attorney general.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) while deputy general AKM Amin Uddin represent the state and lawyer Md Kamrul Islam stood for Saidur Rahman.

On December 3, the HC issued a rule asking the government as to why Saidur Rahman should not be granted bail in the case.

The former chief engineer surrendered before the CMM court on November 28, later, Court sent him to jail after rejecting his bail petition. Then, he submitted the bail plea to the HC. On March 27 this year the FR Tower building , located in the capital caught fire that left 25 people dead and 73 others injured.















The High Court on Wednesday has granted bail to former chief engineer of RAJUK Saidur Rahman in connection with FR Tower design forgery case. The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam passed the bail order after hearing on its previous rule.However, the state will challenge the bail order Said concern deputy attorney general.Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) while deputy general AKM Amin Uddin represent the state and lawyer Md Kamrul Islam stood for Saidur Rahman.On December 3, the HC issued a rule asking the government as to why Saidur Rahman should not be granted bail in the case.The former chief engineer surrendered before the CMM court on November 28, later, Court sent him to jail after rejecting his bail petition. Then, he submitted the bail plea to the HC. On March 27 this year the FR Tower building , located in the capital caught fire that left 25 people dead and 73 others injured.