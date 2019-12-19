HC issues rule over cattle meat import





The court asked the government why they should not be directed to ensure the standard and quality of the production of cattle meat and food in the country.

Secretaries to the ministries of commerce, fisheries and livestock and three others have been made respondents to the.

The respondents were asked to submit their explanation in four weeks.

The HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order following a writ petition filed by Mosabbir Hossain from Paharpur in Brahmanbaria.

Barrister Md Kamruzzaman appeared for the writ petitioner while Assistant Attorney General Md Saiful Alam represented the state.



















