Thursday, 19 December, 2019, 11:27 PM
Sleepless Tsitsipas targets top-three breakthrough

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

ABU DHABI, DEC 18: Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas is eyeing a top-three finish next season as he hopes to break the rankings stranglehold of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.
The 21-year-old concluded his 2019 season with a bang, lifting the ATP Finals crown in London on his debut in the tournament to end his year at No.6 in the world.
Tsitsipas toppled defending champion Alexander Zverev and 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer, en route to the final at the O2 Arena, before edging past Dominic Thiem in a three-set thriller.




Tsitsipas struggled to sleep in the days after his momentous victory. He says he kept getting flashbacks of the match point that earned him the biggest trophy of his young career.
"I'm currently living in the best period of my life, with the best people around me. I really feel like this is very important for my balance and for my thinking," Tsitsipas told reporters in Abu Dhabi, where he is contesting the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition starting Thursday.    -AFP


