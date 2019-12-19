Schick salvages point for leaders Leipzig in Dortmund thriller





Timo Werner also struck twice as Leipzig twice came from behind twice in the second half in a fiery encounter played out in torrential rain at Signal Iduna Park.

The draw means third-placed Dortmund missed the chance to move second ahead of Borussia Moechengladbach, who can join Leipzig on 34 points with a win over bottom side Paderborn on Wednesday.

"The game opened up after the break and we played with more courage and emotion," said Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"In the future, we need to make sure that we play like that from the beginning of big games like this.

"It was a lucky point for us. Dortmund could have defeated us, but they didn't."

While Dortmund at times showed a level of skill and quality to worry their upcoming Champions League opponent Paris Saint-Germain, at other times they showed clear signs of the mental frailty and defensive softness that has come to define their season.

Dortmund dominated the opening period, with Leipzig lucky to be behind by only two at the break.

Julian Weigl opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a screamer from outside the box that completely bamboozled Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi with its power and flight.

Julian Brandt added Dortmund's second 11 minutes later, showing superb skill to turn past two Leipzig defenders and smash home his finish.

Leipzig only needed seven minutes after half-time to bring the score back to 2-2, with Timo Werner gifted two goals through unforgivable errors from keeper Roman Burki and Brandt respectively.

The two goals were Werner's 17th and 18th of the season and were two of the easiest the German striker will ever score.

Dortmund were back ahead just two minutes later when Marco Reus found Jadon Sancho unmarked in the penalty box, and the England international shoved his shot past Gulacsi.

However Schick pounced 12 minutes before the end, capitalising on Burki rushing out of his goal to hammer the ball home from close range and ensure the draw.

Robin Quaison's first half hat-trick saw dominant Mainz increase Werder Bremen's relegation fears n 5-0 thumping on Tuesday evening.

Bremen, who were hammered 6-1 at Bayern Munich on Saturday, are just two points away from the drop zone after being blown away in the opening period by a Mainz team who started the match just one place above them.

"It's my first hat-trick in top level football so I'm very proud of myself," said Quaison. "It was a perfect evening for us."

The home side were 3-0 behind after just 19 minutes, with the visitors showing a relentless energy that has escaped them for much of this campaign.

Quaison struck twice either side of an own goal from Bremen keeper Jiri Pavlenka, who was unlucky to concede after a clearance struck the woodwork and hit him on the back.

He completed his treble in the 38th minute, converting lose ball from a corner to make it 4-0 at the break.

Claudio Pizarro thought he had got one back for Bremen in the second half, however his goal -- which would have meant his 22nd consecutive Bundesliga season with at least one goal -- was ruled out for handball.

Jean-Philippe Mateta added a fifth in the 81st minute to compound Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt's woes.

Elsewhere, Augsburg put three past a struggling Fortuna Duesseldorf at home, to leave the visitors entrenched in the relegation playoff spot.

Philipp Max scored in 32nd and 72nd minutes before Tin Jedvaj ended the discussion just after the hour mark.

Hoffenheim won 2-0 at Union Berlin through second half goals from Ihlas Bebou and Christoph Baumgartner. -AFP

















