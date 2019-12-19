Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 December, 2019, 11:26 PM
Home Sports

National Archery Championship results on day-2

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Ramkrishno Saha of Bangladesh Air Force won gold medal in the recurve men's singles event of the Teer 11th National Archery Championship beating Sakib Mollah of Teerondaz Sangsad by 7-1 set in the final held today at archery training center of Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in city's Tongi area.
Ruman Sana of Bangladesh Ansar finished third in this event beating Rakib Mia Islam of Team Blazer BD by 7-1 set in the place-deciding match.
In the recurve women's singles event, Beauty Roy of Terondaz Sangsad won gold beating Mehnaz Akter Monira of Dhaka Army Archery Club by 6-0 set.
Afroza Akter Sathi of Bangladesh Ansar won bronze in this event beating Diya Siddique of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistsan (BKSP)
by 7-3 set.
In the compound men's singles, Siyam Siddique of Teerondaz Sangsad won gold medal beating Himu Bahar of BKSP by 144-140 points.
Sojib Sheikh of BKSP bagged silver in this event beating Mohammad Javed Alom of Dhaka Army Archery Club by 142-138 points.
In the compound women's singles, Suma Biswas of Bangladesh Ansar secured gold beating her teammate Shamoly Roy by 143-140 points.
Susmita Bonik of Dhaka Army Archery Club bagged bronze in this event beating Lamia Islam of Teerondaz Sangsad by 141-138 points.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Firmino takes Reds into Club World Cup final
ManC to face ManU in League Cup semis
PSG cruise into League Cup quarters without Neymar
Flying Ronaldo fires Juve top
Barcelona, Real draw as Clasico marred by violence
V-Day Basketball competition on Saturday
Pakistan fight back after Sri Lankan bowlers shine in second Test
Not only Chinaman, hat-trick man too, says Kuldeep Yadav's coach


Latest News
Three killed as India detains hundreds over citizenship bill
3 Bangladeshis killed in S Africa road crash
Committee formed for dust free city
Mild cold wave hits Bangladesh
Maj Gen Zainul Abedin laid to rest
Amnesty International concerned over Khaleda’s access to health care
Don’t suggest unnecessary medical tests: president
Awami League: From Rose Garden to Ganabhaban
GP must run business complying with Bangladesh’s law: Jabbar
How game theory can help love life
Most Read News
Where were AL leaders when Bangabandhu was assassinated, asks PM
Telenor Norway goes all-in on Ericsson for 5G
Safety and Security Integrated System
HC orders to retake exams of expelled PEC students
Razakar list put on hold amid criticisms
Malaysian labour market opening uncertain: Minister
No stay on Citizenship Amendment Act: Indian SC
2 arrested over Chinese man murder
International Migrants Day today
Missing schoolgirl found dead after 20hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft