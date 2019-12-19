National Archery Championship results on day-2





Ruman Sana of Bangladesh Ansar finished third in this event beating Rakib Mia Islam of Team Blazer BD by 7-1 set in the place-deciding match.

In the recurve women's singles event, Beauty Roy of Terondaz Sangsad won gold beating Mehnaz Akter Monira of Dhaka Army Archery Club by 6-0 set.

Afroza Akter Sathi of Bangladesh Ansar won bronze in this event beating Diya Siddique of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistsan (BKSP)

by 7-3 set.

In the compound men's singles, Siyam Siddique of Teerondaz Sangsad won gold medal beating Himu Bahar of BKSP by 144-140 points.

Sojib Sheikh of BKSP bagged silver in this event beating Mohammad Javed Alom of Dhaka Army Archery Club by 142-138 points.

In the compound women's singles, Suma Biswas of Bangladesh Ansar secured gold beating her teammate Shamoly Roy by 143-140 points.

Susmita Bonik of Dhaka Army Archery Club bagged bronze in this event beating Lamia Islam of Teerondaz Sangsad by 141-138 points. -BSS















Ramkrishno Saha of Bangladesh Air Force won gold medal in the recurve men's singles event of the Teer 11th National Archery Championship beating Sakib Mollah of Teerondaz Sangsad by 7-1 set in the final held today at archery training center of Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in city's Tongi area.Ruman Sana of Bangladesh Ansar finished third in this event beating Rakib Mia Islam of Team Blazer BD by 7-1 set in the place-deciding match.In the recurve women's singles event, Beauty Roy of Terondaz Sangsad won gold beating Mehnaz Akter Monira of Dhaka Army Archery Club by 6-0 set.Afroza Akter Sathi of Bangladesh Ansar won bronze in this event beating Diya Siddique of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistsan (BKSP)by 7-3 set.In the compound men's singles, Siyam Siddique of Teerondaz Sangsad won gold medal beating Himu Bahar of BKSP by 144-140 points.Sojib Sheikh of BKSP bagged silver in this event beating Mohammad Javed Alom of Dhaka Army Archery Club by 142-138 points.In the compound women's singles, Suma Biswas of Bangladesh Ansar secured gold beating her teammate Shamoly Roy by 143-140 points.Susmita Bonik of Dhaka Army Archery Club bagged bronze in this event beating Lamia Islam of Teerondaz Sangsad by 141-138 points. -BSS