Thursday, 19 December, 2019, 11:26 PM
Khaled Mahmud keen to be Tiger's bowling coach

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

Khaled Mahmud Sujon expressed his interest to become the national team's bowling coach after Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) released its pace bowling coach Charl Langeveldt, following request from Cricket South Africa (CSA).
Langeveldt, the former South African pace bowler, joined the new coaching set-up of South Africa as the CSA decided to make a huge overhaul.
Langeveldt was appointed by BCB in July on contract basis for a time span which lasted till the end of 2021; as BCB decided not to renew the contract of former West Indian pace bowler Courtney Walsh after the last World Cup.
With the Test and T20 series in Pakistan coming up sharply, BCB is believed to cover the vacancy left by Lengeveldt, by appointing a coach on an interim basis for the time being.
Mahmud, who had guided Bangladesh national team as head coach in the tri-nation ODI series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in 2018 followed by two Tests against Sri Lanka on interim basis, expressed his interest to take up the job.
This year, Mahmud took charge as interim coach in Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series.
He reiterated his desire to take up the role on long-term basis.
"I will of course be interested if given the opportunity. Coaching is my profession so naturally there is interest. I had worked as Bangladesh head coach two times before but for a limited time. It hurts when the job ends and the results doesn't come for us [team]," Mahmud told the reporters in Chattogram on Wednesday.
"I had said this before, it is better if the job is given for a long term. It is tough to arrange the team and work on short-term. Every coach has his technique and it requires time to implement that. I watch Bangladesh team closely and know the players well. Then there is the fact of the acceptance of local coaches by the players. It's a fact that they are excited when a foreign coach takes the charge," the former Bangladesh captain added.
A right-arm medium pacer Mahmud played 12 Tests and 77 ODIs for Bangladesh.
With the red ball the 48-year-old had picked up 13 wickets while in 50-overs, Mahmud has 67 scalps under his belt.     -BSS


