Langeveldt's departure no blow for us: Mahmud





The BCB revealed that they have released the national team's pace bowling coach Charl Langeveldt following a request from Cricket South Africa (CSA).

"It is not so long that he came here. So I don't believe that it's a big blow for us," Mahmud told the reporters in Chattogram on Wednesday.

"Actually our boys have already got many coaches. There were many coaches who were under the main coach. So the players had the option to take coaching from other coaches too. May be Langeveldt tried to bring up something new, what the bowlers were trying to capture."

Khaled Mahmud, also the former skipper of Bangladesh, said that BCB will be prompt in action to fill the void of Langeveldt as early as possible.

"I don't think the gap will be there as the BCB would take prompt action to take someone in his place. But I don't think we should be worried since we have the head coach here and other coaches. The coach job is such that they won't be here for long time and also you will get the replacement always. Our boys are enough matured," he disclosed.

Mahmud however, once again said that he would prefer a coach in long term basis, considering that the coach needs time to cope with the culture and other aspects of the team.

"I always prefer to have long time coach. I think we need it. Because you have to give someone enough time to design the team and devise the plan. You can't expect all things right away from a new person who is not acquainted with the culture," he said.









"At the same time, a coach only looks after the national team but he doesn't know much about the pipeline and the players who are coming from High Performance Unit. So if he stays here long, he can judge the players and get used to with the playing culture here." BSS





