Winning start for Abahani in Federation Cup football





in their group A opening encounter on Wednesday at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

In the day's match, Belfort opened an account for Abahani in the 28th minute while striker Nabib Newaz Ziban doubled the lead for Abahani in the 32nd minute of the match.

Nigerian recruit Sunday further widened the team's margin scoring the third goal for Abahani in the 43rd minute while Belfort sealed the victory scoring his second and fourth goal for the traditional sky blue Dhanmondi outfit converting a spot kick in the 71st minute.

Abahani dominated the whole proceeding and notched their deserving victory while Bangladesh Police FC were totally off colored and failed to create any real attack during the proceeding.









Thursday's matches: Saif Sporting Club vs Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society (3.30 pm) and Bashundhara Kings vs Brothers Union (6.15 pm) at the same venue. -BSS





