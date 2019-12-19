Video
Thursday, 19 December, 2019, 11:26 PM
Home Sports

Premier Division Chess

Unbeaten champions Police receive prize money

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Sports Reporter

The unbeaten champions of Premier Division Chess League 2019 Bangladesh Police received Taka 100,000 as cash prize, trophy and medals on Wednesday at award and closing ceremony at the National Sports Council (NSC) Auditorium in Paltan, Dhaka.
Walton's Executive Director and Head of Sports and Welfare Department handed over the prizes among the winners as chief guest. Federation Vice President KM Shahidullah and Additional Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Mosharaf Hossain BPM attended the programme as special guests.
Runner-up Saif Sporting Club received Taka 60,000 as cash prize and trophy and medals.
Under club banners, a total of 10 Grandmasters and seven International Masters from eight different countries partook in the Premier Division Chess this year.
Two bottom liners of the league Sultana Kamal Smrity Pathagar and Sonargaon Chess Club were relegated to the First Division Chess League.




The chess event was sponsored by Walton Group and organised by Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF).




