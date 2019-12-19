Unbeaten champions Police receive prize money





Walton's Executive Director and Head of Sports and Welfare Department handed over the prizes among the winners as chief guest. Federation Vice President KM Shahidullah and Additional Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Mosharaf Hossain BPM attended the programme as special guests.

Runner-up Saif Sporting Club received Taka 60,000 as cash prize and trophy and medals.

Under club banners, a total of 10 Grandmasters and seven International Masters from eight different countries partook in the Premier Division Chess this year.

Two bottom liners of the league Sultana Kamal Smrity Pathagar and Sonargaon Chess Club were relegated to the First Division Chess League.









The chess event was sponsored by Walton Group and organised by Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF).





