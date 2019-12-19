Video
Thursday, 19 December, 2019
Bangladesh frees Langeveldt on CSA's request

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) released pace bowling coach Charl Langeveldt on Wednesday following a request from Cricket South Africa (CSA). The former South Africa paceman is going to regain South African bowling coach duties.
In a press release the BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said, "I can confirm that we have received a formal request for his release. We value our strong cricketing relationship with CSA."
"We have also taken into consideration that he was a South African international cricketer and we understand his reasons for wanting to work with his own team. The Board has decided to release him with immediate effect," he added.
South African dominated coaching unit of Bangladesh led by Russell Domingo started working in August this year. His compatriot Charl Langeveldt was signed as pace bowling coach while contracts with batting coach Neil McKenzie and fielding coach Ryan Cook were renewed for one more term.
Langeveldt had joined the Bangladesh Team's coaching staff in July this year to replace West Indian great Courtney Walsh as BCB showed reluctance to renew contract with him after completion of his two years tenure in June. Langeveldt was penned with the BCB for two years that was due to end in 2021.
The former speedster played 72 ODI and six Test matches under Proteas cap, who was also a bowling coach of South Africa from 2015 till 2017.









