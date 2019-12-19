Video
Thursday, 19 December, 2019, 11:26 PM
Home Sports

Bangabandhu BPL 2019

Rangpur fails to break jinx scoring 180 plus

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Sports Reporter

Dawid Malan of Cumilla Warriors became the Player of the Match. photo: FACEBOOK

Cumilla Warriors exceed 181 runs' mammoth post of Rangpur Rangers convincingly keeping six wickets in hand on Wednesday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Rangpur's way to the play offs became harder losing three off three.
Winning the toss Rangers preferred to bat first and piled up 181 for eight after Mohammad Shahazad's slaughters. The Afghan butchers assembled 61 runs from 27 balls with four over boundaries and seven boundaries, who picked up his half century from 21 deliveries only. Tom Abell (25), Mohammad Nabi (26) and Lewis Gregory (21) aided further to post that giant figure on the board.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman claimed two while Soumya Sarkar, Al-Amin Hossain and Sunzamul Islam scalped one wicket each.
Cumilla in reply, were triumphant after steady top orders shine. Good side is the bat of local T20 heroes Soumya Sarkar and Sabbir Rahman had smiled. Sabbir was the top scorer, who was one short of fifty, while Soumya scored 41.
Besides, Bhanuka Rajapaksha gathered 32 and the Man of the Match David Malan remained unbeaten with 42 runs to ensure victory for CW's. Mustafizur Rahman, Tom Abell, Mohammad Nabi and Mukidul Islam picked one wicket apiece.


