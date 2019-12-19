Video
Thursday, 19 December, 2019, 11:26 PM
Sterling slides on revived no-deal Brexit fears

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

NEW YORK, Dec 18: The British pound slid Tuesday on news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outlaw any extension to a Brexit transition beyond the end of next year, reviving fears of a no-deal divorce.
By late afternoon New York time, the pound was down by about 1.5 per cent against the dollar.
The British currency had surged late last week after Johnson's governing right-wing Conservative Party clinched a landslide general election victory.
"Concerns about a no-deal Brexit at the end of the transition period are exerting pressure on the pound," said analyst Michael Brown at foreign exchange firm Caxton.
Those fears also produced a choppy day for British stocks, with the FTSE 100 eking out a modest gain after spending much of the day in the red.
Johnson won a big majority Thursday on a promise to take Britain out of the European Union by the end of January, followed by a transition period when London and Brussels negotiate a trade agreement. European leaders have said that the December 2020 deadline would be too tight to complete a comprehensive deal.
Johnson plans to pass a law guaranteeing that Britain's Brexit transition period cannot run beyond the end of 2020, a source in his office said on Tuesday.
"The move to pass a bill to legislate it was unexpected by some and has raised concerns about a no-deal Brexit once more," added XTB analyst David Cheetham.
The pound won only limited support from official data showing that Britain's unemployment rate remains at a 45-year low at 3.8 per cent.    -AFP


