Thursday, 19 December, 2019, 11:25 PM
IndiGo likely to operate direct flights to Mumbai from

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

HUBBALLI, Dec 18: In what is likely to be greeted by the stakeholders of industry in twin cities, IndiGo Airlines is all set to roll out direct flight service to and from Mumbai starting April 1, 2020.
Union minister for parliamentary affairs Prahlad Joshi, also the Dharwad MP, said that the Centre's regional air connectivity initiative UDAAN had resulted in increased flight traffic to and from Hubballi. He said that direct flight to and from Mumbai would further boost the profile of the airport in Hubballi.
Joshi said that, in view of rising demand for direct flight operations to Mumbai, he had spoken to GVK Reddy, the developer and operator of the airport in the capital of Maharashtra. "I requested him for a slot for a direct flight to Hubballi and he agreed," the Union minister said.
Joshi expressed his delight with both Reddy and the IndiGo management consenting to his request. "Since no flights are being operated on one runway at the Mumbai airport, we were unable to start operations on this route immediately. The runway will open for operations again on March 29, and IndiGo is likely to start the service from April 1," he added.
On the other hand, Joshi said that he had also conferred with Sanjay Ghodawat of Star Air about increasing the frequency of the direct flights between Hubballi and Delhi. Presently, the direct flights between the two cities are operated thrice a week.
"We are looking to see if it would be possible to operate this service daily. We are also in talks with other low-cost carriers to operate flights to Bengaluru in the morning," Joshi added.
The Dharwad MP said that, besides the fillip to air connectivity, both road and rail transport facilities are slated for a marked improvement. "In the next few months, all the thoroughfares in the twin cities will be in perfect condition. Both the state and central governments are always open to suggestions on how to draw investments, and industrialists must not hesitate to approach us with plans for making investments in Hubballi-Dharwad," said the Union minister.    -AP


