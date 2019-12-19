H&M now lets customers know where its garment is made





Clothing for its brands, including H&M, Arket and & Other Stories, is manufactured in 40 countries, the company said; in Bangladesh alone, it sources from 275 factories that employ half a million workers.

As it sprawls ever further around the globe, hopping from trend to trend, how can H&M keep track of how the skirts, pants and sweaters it sells are made? How, for example, can it monitor whether, in faraway countries, workers are being paid less than they need to live, forced to work hours of overtime in precarious conditions?

This spring, after almost three years of preparation and coordination by 40 team members from Hong Kong to Stockholm, and at a time when scrutiny of the global fashion industry and its shadowy supply chain is greater than ever, H&M introduced an effort to do exactly that - and to make it public for shoppers.

Now, the company says, it can be held accountable for the origins of its products. If consumers care to look.

ImageInspection is often observed in the control room by DBL Group, the company that owns some of the 275 factories used by the Swedish retailer in Bangladesh.

Browsing the H&M website this month, you may find yourself taken with a ladies' amber sweater with "Hiver" written on the front, or else a pair of pink children's leggings, with smiling bunny faces and ears that stick out from the knees for $4.99.

Click on the "product sustainability" tab on the page, and you will learn they were made in Bangladesh by some of the 13,000 workers at the Jinnat Apparels & Fashion plant in Gazipur, a dense manufacturing neighborhood near Dhaka.

This is part of the company's new "consumer-facing transparency layer." H&M shoppers can now find out not only the country where clothing was manufactured, but also details on materials and recycling, the name of the supplier or authorized subcontractor where a garment was made; the factory address; and the number of workers employed there.

Customers shopping in physical stores can also have access to this information by using the H&M app to scan the product price tag.

There are limits to how much information you'll get, of course. The sustainability tab won't tell you that Jinnat sprawls over seven floors, each the size of a football field, or that employees perch in front of whirring sewing machines making white cotton T-shirts, monitoring 337 high-tech embroidery appliances and snipping at stray threads.

And you won't find out that this single company makes 400,000 pieces (roughly 110 tons) of clothing per day, or around 10 to 12 million units per month, up to a quarter of which will be bound for H&M.

Still, it is nevertheless the first effort of its kind by a retailer of this scale.

H&M created the system by building a bridge between its supplier and production databases and then linking it to its retail interfaces. (The company declined to say what the project had cost.)

Pascal Brun, the head of sustainability for the H&M brand, said the new public transparency layer showed that the company had nothing to hide regarding labor or environmental practices, or how H&M products were made.

