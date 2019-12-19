Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 December, 2019, 11:25 PM
Home Business

StanChart exits 3 SE Asia coal plants worth $7 billion

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

SINGAPORE, Dec 18: Standard Chartered has pulled financing for three coal-fired power plants in Southeast Asia amid a global push to cut greenhouse gas emissions, throwing into doubt projects worth an estimated $7 billion and piling pressure on the coal industry.
Banks and investors are facing pressure from environmental groups to stop funding power projects fired by the polluting fossil fuel, seen as a major risk to global plans to tackle climate change under the Paris Climate Agreement that demands a virtual end to coal power by 2050.
Just last week, Credit Suisse said it would stop financing new coal-fired power plants.
Standard Chartered said in a statement on Tuesday it would pull out of three coal power ventures in Southeast Asia.
The Asia-focused bank did not name the projects but industry sources said it referred to the Vung Ang 2 and Vinh Tan 3 plants in Vietnam, and Java 9 and 10 in Indonesia. Hong Kong-based power investor CLP Holdings, a developer on both Vung Ang 2 and Vinh Tan 3, also said on Tuesday that it would no longer invest in new coal-fired power generation.
A subsidiary of Japan's Mitsubishi is developing Vung Ang 2 and Vinh Tan 3. Singapore's DBS is one of the lenders to Vung Ang 2 while HSBC and Chinese government-backed institutions are funding Vinh Tan 3.
Driven by rising electricity demand in places like Indonesia and Vietnam, Southeast Asia was the only region in the world where coal's share of total energy supply increased last year, and demand is expected to rise steadily for decades.
Together the three projects jettisoned by Standard Chartered were due to cost an estimated $7.7 billion, according to Market Forces, an Australia-based environmental finance organization.
"Decisions of banks like Standard Chartered to avoid new coal power plants could make or break our ability to keep global warming under control," said Bernadette Maheandiran, legal analyst at Market Forces.
"This is an important step, but nothing short of what is needed if we want to align finance with the goals of the Paris Agreement."
China, which has made major investments in renewable energy and pledged to slow coal usage at home, remains the biggest financier to coal power projects abroad.
Chinese financial institutions have committed or offered funding of $35.9 billion for 102 gigawatts of coal-fired power now being developed outside the country, including in Bangladesh, Vietnam, South Africa and Pakistan.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BOJ keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on output
Germany's Lufthansa warns of disruptions in caterer dispute
Norwegian Air may agree Boeing 737 MAX compensation
Philippines' Cebu Air orders 15 A320 neo jets
Oil prices surf US-China trade thaw to 3-month highs
Saudi Arabia's crude exports rise by 5.8pc in Oct
Euro zone bond yields rise, central banks in focus
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
Three killed as India detains hundreds over citizenship bill
3 Bangladeshis killed in S Africa road crash
Committee formed for dust free city
Mild cold wave hits Bangladesh
Maj Gen Zainul Abedin laid to rest
Amnesty International concerned over Khaleda’s access to health care
Don’t suggest unnecessary medical tests: president
Awami League: From Rose Garden to Ganabhaban
GP must run business complying with Bangladesh’s law: Jabbar
How game theory can help love life
Most Read News
Where were AL leaders when Bangabandhu was assassinated, asks PM
Telenor Norway goes all-in on Ericsson for 5G
Safety and Security Integrated System
HC orders to retake exams of expelled PEC students
Razakar list put on hold amid criticisms
Malaysian labour market opening uncertain: Minister
No stay on Citizenship Amendment Act: Indian SC
2 arrested over Chinese man murder
International Migrants Day today
Missing schoolgirl found dead after 20hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft