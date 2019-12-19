

Samsung wraps up 3rd batch of Junior Software Academy

The IT training of the third batch has been completed at the Junior Software academy, a CSR (corporate social responsibility) project run by Samsung, Bangladesh.

Arranged by Samsung, the session imparted the cost-free training from the Research and Development Institute (R&D) run by the tech giant, says a press release.

EduCo, the prominent non-profit organizations helped Samsung sorting out 30 learners (from sixth to tenth grade) from the unprivileged section of the society for the training session.

Additionally, students were also taught about the history of Samsung and its variety of products. This will help the students applying their attained knowledge using basic coding while developing software. They were also awarded certificates for completing the training event successfully.

"Samsung Bangladesh works to arrange training of Junior Software Academy in Bangladesh. This knowledge will not only help students in their future education but also will ignite a passion for technology and innovative ideas," the press release quoted Samsung Bangladesh Managing Director Seungwon Youn as saying on the occasion.

















