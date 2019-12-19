Dhaka Bank Managing Director (Current Charge) Emranul Huq

Dhaka Bank Managing Director (Current Charge) Emranul Huq and Rancon British Motors Ltd. Chief Financial Officer Mohammad Sameer Uddin, flanked by their relevant company collegues, shaking hands after signing an agreement on behalf of the respective sides at Dhaka Bank Corporate Office recently. Under this agreement customers will get preferential facilities from Dhaka Bank while purchasing MG brand new vehicles for Rancon British Motors Ltd.