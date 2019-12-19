Asian business sentiment bounces back





The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index tracking firms' six-month outlook jumped 13 points to 71 for the fourth quarter. That lifted confidence from close to a decade low in the previous quarter to its highest since June last year.

The swing is also the strongest turnaround since the tail end of the eurozone debt crisis in 2011, when China was pouring stimulus into its economy as well.

A reading above 50 means optimistic respondents outnumbered pessimists.

This quarter revealed a noticeable shift from neutral to optimistic, and showed the strongest reading on sales growth in a year. Yet the majority of firms are not yet confident enough to plan hiring.

"Conditions, expectations and some of the uncertainty has improved over the last quarter," said Antonio Fatas, economics professor at global business school INSEAD in Singapore, pointing to easing tensions between China and the United States. -Reuters



















