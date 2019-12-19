Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 December, 2019, 11:24 PM
Home Business

World shares hover near record highs as investors pause for breath

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

LONDON, Dec 18: World stocks hovered just off record highs on Wednesday after climbing for five straight sessions, while Britain's pound nursed heavy losses in the wake of renewed Brexit uncertainty.
Europe's stock markets edged higher, having taken a hit the previous session as Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson took a harder line on Brexit.
Earlier, Asian shares had drifted lower, with Japan's Nikkei .N225 dipping 0.6%, while China's stocks slipped .CSI300 even after Beijing trimmed another short-term interest rate.
U.S. equity futures ESc1 1YMc1 barely budged.
A run of better data recently has helped calm fears of a recession while the "phase one" Sino-U.S. deal on trade appears to have eased some of the uncertainty on the global outlook.
MSCI's world stock index .MIWD00000PUS stood just off record highs. It has rallied almost 23% this year, set for its best year in a decade and the fourth-best year ever.
Upbeat economic news had helped the S&P 500 .SPX reach a record for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, building on its 27% gain this year.
"I expect markets to end the year quietly but mildly positively, especially if the PBoC does nibble down the lending interest rate later this week," said Chris Bailey European strategist at Raymond James, referring to China's central bank.
"Bigger challenges naturally await for next year ... but I think traders and investors will be happier to grapple with these actually in 2020."
BofA Global Research's latest survey of fund managers showed that a record surge in global growth expectations over the last two months had drastically cut recession worries.
But, it might be too soon to declare an all-clear on the political front.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BOJ keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on output
Germany's Lufthansa warns of disruptions in caterer dispute
Norwegian Air may agree Boeing 737 MAX compensation
Philippines' Cebu Air orders 15 A320 neo jets
Oil prices surf US-China trade thaw to 3-month highs
Saudi Arabia's crude exports rise by 5.8pc in Oct
Euro zone bond yields rise, central banks in focus
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
Three killed as India detains hundreds over citizenship bill
3 Bangladeshis killed in S Africa road crash
Committee formed for dust free city
Mild cold wave hits Bangladesh
Maj Gen Zainul Abedin laid to rest
Amnesty International concerned over Khaleda’s access to health care
Don’t suggest unnecessary medical tests: president
Awami League: From Rose Garden to Ganabhaban
GP must run business complying with Bangladesh’s law: Jabbar
How game theory can help love life
Most Read News
Where were AL leaders when Bangabandhu was assassinated, asks PM
Telenor Norway goes all-in on Ericsson for 5G
Safety and Security Integrated System
HC orders to retake exams of expelled PEC students
Razakar list put on hold amid criticisms
Malaysian labour market opening uncertain: Minister
No stay on Citizenship Amendment Act: Indian SC
2 arrested over Chinese man murder
International Migrants Day today
Missing schoolgirl found dead after 20hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft