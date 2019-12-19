World shares hover near record highs as investors pause for breath





Europe's stock markets edged higher, having taken a hit the previous session as Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson took a harder line on Brexit.

Earlier, Asian shares had drifted lower, with Japan's Nikkei .N225 dipping 0.6%, while China's stocks slipped .CSI300 even after Beijing trimmed another short-term interest rate.

U.S. equity futures ESc1 1YMc1 barely budged.

A run of better data recently has helped calm fears of a recession while the "phase one" Sino-U.S. deal on trade appears to have eased some of the uncertainty on the global outlook.

MSCI's world stock index .MIWD00000PUS stood just off record highs. It has rallied almost 23% this year, set for its best year in a decade and the fourth-best year ever.

Upbeat economic news had helped the S&P 500 .SPX reach a record for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, building on its 27% gain this year.

"I expect markets to end the year quietly but mildly positively, especially if the PBoC does nibble down the lending interest rate later this week," said Chris Bailey European strategist at Raymond James, referring to China's central bank.

"Bigger challenges naturally await for next year ... but I think traders and investors will be happier to grapple with these actually in 2020."

BofA Global Research's latest survey of fund managers showed that a record surge in global growth expectations over the last two months had drastically cut recession worries.

But, it might be too soon to declare an all-clear on the political front. -Reuters

















