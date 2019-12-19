Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 December, 2019, 11:24 PM
Home Business

DITF to open on Jan 1, brisk preparations underway

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Mizanur Rahman

The numbers of stalls in the forthcoming 25th Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) have      been reported this year at 555 down from 605 last year. Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and the Ministry of Commerce are jointly organizing the fair raising question on scaling down the numbers of the stalls.
EPB sources said the month-long event will open on January 1, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the fair.  
While visiting DITF area in the capital this correspondent found, the brisk preparations are underway and EPB officials said stalls allocation were already finished.   
This time, the main gate of the international event will be decorated like national memorial at Savar. It will highlight many facet memories of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to catch eyes of the visitors, EPB sources said.
The front gate of the 23th DITF had replications of Padma Bride as a success story for the   nation while graphic image of the under construction city Metrorail decorated the front gate last year.   
Abul Kalam Azad, Director of the EPB said, "Preparations are going in full swing. So far, 26 foreign companies have applied for the stall."  On reduced number of stalls an EPB official said they have decided to keep it at comfortable level to avoid congestion in the trade fair premises and cleanliness around.   
Sources said, a total 26 foreign companies have already registered their joining in the fair. They are from China, India, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Iran, South Korea, Thailand, the USA, Pakistan, Turkey and Singapore.
The sources said this year's fair will include 20 women's stall. The numbers of premier pavilion will be 55, premier mini pavilion 35, common pavilion 15, common mini pavilion 25, premier stall 62, restaurant three, reserved pavilion 9, reserved mini pavilions 23, other mini pavilions 8, general stall 195 and food stall 22.
Sources said that the participants will also have the opportunity to display their products and art technology to local producers, exporters and visitors. Participants will also be able to establish business contacts may subsequently enter into business contracts.
Local business will also get spot orders for exports. The fair will open to visitors from 10am to 10 pm and the entry fee for an adult is Tk 30 and Tk 20 for children.
Sources said, domestic market for consumer goods is expanding every time the trade fair takes place. It also offers recreational facility for Dhaka dwellers. Younger people and families throng to the fair place for buying and enjoying. There will be a first aid center and a center for mother and child. 100 CCTV cameras will be installed, besides putting on duty sufficient security men all around.
The month-long fair began on December 1, 1995 to showcase local products and explore export markets. The DITF-15, earlier known as the 'Dhaka Fair', started journey in 1974, under the guidance of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) would hold it at Suhrawardy Udyan, formerly known as the Ramna Race Course Ground.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BOJ keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on output
Germany's Lufthansa warns of disruptions in caterer dispute
Norwegian Air may agree Boeing 737 MAX compensation
Philippines' Cebu Air orders 15 A320 neo jets
Oil prices surf US-China trade thaw to 3-month highs
Saudi Arabia's crude exports rise by 5.8pc in Oct
Euro zone bond yields rise, central banks in focus
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
Three killed as India detains hundreds over citizenship bill
3 Bangladeshis killed in S Africa road crash
Committee formed for dust free city
Mild cold wave hits Bangladesh
Maj Gen Zainul Abedin laid to rest
Amnesty International concerned over Khaleda’s access to health care
Don’t suggest unnecessary medical tests: president
Awami League: From Rose Garden to Ganabhaban
GP must run business complying with Bangladesh’s law: Jabbar
How game theory can help love life
Most Read News
Where were AL leaders when Bangabandhu was assassinated, asks PM
Telenor Norway goes all-in on Ericsson for 5G
Safety and Security Integrated System
HC orders to retake exams of expelled PEC students
Razakar list put on hold amid criticisms
Malaysian labour market opening uncertain: Minister
No stay on Citizenship Amendment Act: Indian SC
2 arrested over Chinese man murder
International Migrants Day today
Missing schoolgirl found dead after 20hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft