DITF to open on Jan 1, brisk preparations underway





EPB sources said the month-long event will open on January 1, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the fair.

While visiting DITF area in the capital this correspondent found, the brisk preparations are underway and EPB officials said stalls allocation were already finished.

This time, the main gate of the international event will be decorated like national memorial at Savar. It will highlight many facet memories of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to catch eyes of the visitors, EPB sources said.

The front gate of the 23th DITF had replications of Padma Bride as a success story for the nation while graphic image of the under construction city Metrorail decorated the front gate last year.

Abul Kalam Azad, Director of the EPB said, "Preparations are going in full swing. So far, 26 foreign companies have applied for the stall." On reduced number of stalls an EPB official said they have decided to keep it at comfortable level to avoid congestion in the trade fair premises and cleanliness around.

Sources said, a total 26 foreign companies have already registered their joining in the fair. They are from China, India, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Iran, South Korea, Thailand, the USA, Pakistan, Turkey and Singapore.

The sources said this year's fair will include 20 women's stall. The numbers of premier pavilion will be 55, premier mini pavilion 35, common pavilion 15, common mini pavilion 25, premier stall 62, restaurant three, reserved pavilion 9, reserved mini pavilions 23, other mini pavilions 8, general stall 195 and food stall 22.

Sources said that the participants will also have the opportunity to display their products and art technology to local producers, exporters and visitors. Participants will also be able to establish business contacts may subsequently enter into business contracts.

Local business will also get spot orders for exports. The fair will open to visitors from 10am to 10 pm and the entry fee for an adult is Tk 30 and Tk 20 for children.

Sources said, domestic market for consumer goods is expanding every time the trade fair takes place. It also offers recreational facility for Dhaka dwellers. Younger people and families throng to the fair place for buying and enjoying. There will be a first aid center and a center for mother and child. 100 CCTV cameras will be installed, besides putting on duty sufficient security men all around.

The month-long fair began on December 1, 1995 to showcase local products and explore export markets. The DITF-15, earlier known as the 'Dhaka Fair', started journey in 1974, under the guidance of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) would hold it at Suhrawardy Udyan, formerly known as the Ramna Race Course Ground.





















