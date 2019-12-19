Video
Thursday, 19 December, 2019, 11:24 PM
Home Business

Stocks fall further on bearish trade

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell further on Wednesday as investors were lackluster in transaction of shares.
As a result DSEX, the prime index of the DSE which dipped to 42 months low on Tuesday slid further to 4417.95 points on Wednesday with a marginal loss of 1.87 points or 0.04 percent.
Besides, the two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and the Shariah index, DSES also went down by 9.59 points and 8.30 points to settle at 1498.69 points and 986.47 points respectively.
On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 96,469 trades were executed in Wednesday's trading session with a trading volume of 97.06 million securities.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 353 issues traded, 203 securities gained price while 94 declined and 56 remained unchanged. The top 10 gainers were Al-Haj Tex, Saiham Cotton, BNICL, Golden Harvest, Central Pharma, Saiham Tex, Anlima Yarn, Janata Insurance, Peoples Insurance and Mutual Trust Bank.
Square Pharma topped the turnover chart followed by Beacon Pharma, BNICL, Ring Shine, Standard Ceramics, Zenex Infosys, Mercantile Insurance, SS Steel, Karnaphuli Insurance and National Tubes.
The top 10 losers were Shepherd Industries, Jute Spinners, Ambee Pharma, Monno Stafflers, Square Textile, BIFC, Premier Cement, Global Heavy, Eastern Lubricants and Stylecraft.
On the other hand, the port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at red extending the losing streak of the previous day.
CSCX and CASPI decreased marginally by 0.08 points and 1.21 points to stand at 8151.35 points and 13440.37 points respectively.
At CSE, a total of 6,581,353 shares and mutual fund of 230 companies were traded, of which 119 issues advanced while 77 declined and 34 issues remained unchanged.


