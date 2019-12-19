Video
Thursday, 19 December, 2019
FinMin orders for curtailing SoB officials' foreign trips

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019
Business Correspondent

The Banking Division of the Ministry of Finance has instructed limiting foreign tours by officials of    state owned banks to speed up recovery of non-performing loans to fulfill earmarked target, an official handout issued by Finance Ministry on Wednesday said.
The order signed by a deputy secretary said the officials of the state owned and specialized banks have been directed to limit their unnecessary personal foreign trips abroad.
It stated recovery of classified loans as per target set by the government is not making progress.             The performance is not satisfactory despite various measures taken by Bangladesh Bank (BB) in this regard.
The central bank has extended the deadline for the defaulters to reschedule their classified loans up          till 4 February next with a 2 percent down payment at a 9 percent interest with a 10-year payback period, including a one year grace period.
The HC in its verdict also noted that extending the special rescheduling facility is, subject to the BB's clearance. The BB can also extend fresh credit to defaulted borrowers on payment of 15 percent of the principal amount of the defaulted loans who have applied for special rescheduling privileges, the BB circular said.
It said to speed up loan recovery and such rescheduling within extended timeframe banks officers must give enough time and they must avoid repeated unnecessary foreign trips which destruct attention and fail recovery targets.


