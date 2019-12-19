Video
Thursday, 19 December, 2019, 11:23 PM
Home Business

Single Digit Bank Interest From Jan

Industrialization and job creation on card

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said he expects bank interest rate      would come down to single digit from January 1 for manufacturing sector to expedite industrialization and job creation.
"Through issuing a circular, Bangladesh Bank (BB) will give necessary guideline in this     regard, he told reporters after a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase (CCPP) at the Cabinet Division in the city.
He said the single digit interest rate will speed up the country's industrialization. He said the  central bank had earlier formed committee for giving recommendations in this regard has already submitted a set of suggestions to the central bank.
Through the suggestions, he said, BB has made a guideline and it will issue a circular soon in this regard. "Single digit interest rate is essential for speeding up our industrialization. Without industrialization, we cannot generate employment for the huge number of educated youth," he added.
It appears Kamal's emphasis on single digit interest at present is mainly focused on loan to the manufacturing sector. Loan at single digit to other sectors may have to further wait.
Kamal said though earlier, most of the borrowing money of the government came from      savings instruments, but now the government prefers to borrow money from banks as it is the best sources for borrowing.
"The two main sources for government borrowing are savings instrument and bank, but the savings instruments are the weak tools for government borrowing," he added.
Speaking on the occasion, Finance Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder said the government borrowed around Taka 36,167 crore till October of the current fiscal 2019-20 and out of the total borrowing amount during the first four-month, around Taka 30,600 crore came from banks and Taka 5,500 crore from savings instruments.
But, he said, the government borrowed Taka 26,900 crore during the corresponding period of the fiscal 2018-19 and out of the total amount, Taka 5,200 crore came from banks and Taka 21,662 crore from savings instruments.
Abdur Rouf informed that the average interest rate for the savings instruments borrowing is around 11 percent which is around 7 percent for the bank.
He said the government is going to collect Value Added Tax (VAT) through automation and so the collection will increase from January.


