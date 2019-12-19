Video
Thursday, 19 December, 2019, 11:23 PM
Eastern Refinery resumes production on Dec 22

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 18: The Eastern Refinery Ltd (ERL), only petroleum refinery plant in the country, will go on production again on December 22 after remaining suspended for one month for annual overhauling.
The annual overhauling began on November 16.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Akhtarul Huq, Managing Director of the ERL said that the production of the plant would resume December 22 after successful overhauling.
The plant went into earlier overhauling on October in 2017, he said. During the overhauling, the production of the ERL remained suspended.
Meanwhile, the ERL only public refinery of the country was set up in 1967 by Technip, a French firm.  Presently, the ERL is meeting around 20 per cent of the national demand while the rest 80 per cent are being imported as finished products. The total demand of petroleum products in the country is 7 million tonnes annually. Of them about 1.2 million tonnes to 1.4 million tonnes are produced in the ERL while the remaining is imported as finished products. As a result, a huge amount of foreign currency is spent for import of refined petroleum products.  Besides, the ERL set up about 52 years back has lost its economic life resulting in the decline of production.
The BPC sources said the rate of demand of petroleum products in the country is increasing about 11 per cent annually. The sources also said, JP-1, Kerosene (SKO), Diesel, and petrol are only imported as finished products while all other products including the aforesaid products are produced in the ERL.


