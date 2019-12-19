Guards killed Chinese national to rob money: 2 held



Police arrested two in connection with the murder of Chinese businessman Gaoxian Hui from Banani in the capital on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Moshiur Rahman, Detective Police Deputy Commissioner (North) said, the arrestees - Rauf and Enamul - are the security guards of the house No. 82 on the Road-23 in Banani where Jianhui Gao was staying.

The body of Gaoxian Hui, 47, was found buried in a ground next to his residence in the capital on Dec 11.

He lived with his family on the fifth floor of a 10-storey house in Banani. Hui was involved in stone business and invested in different projects, including the Padma Bridge and Payra port.

He had some Chinese partners along with Bangladeshis, Moshiur said.

The team also recovered a mobile phone of the victim, Tk 1, 21, 500 in cash and some other stuff, including a bucket, a towel, a piece of wood, used to execute the killing mission, said the police official.

On December 10 Rauf and Enamul entered the flat of Jianhui Gao and strangulated him to death by using a towel and looted Tk 349,000 from the flat.

They also buried the Chinese national behind the same building at night, added Abdul Baten.

Many people owe him money. Some of them had already embezzled the money while some others were trying to do the same, he said.



































