‘Migrants main heroes of our smart economy’





"Bangladeshi expatriates working in different countries and sending remittances are the country's main heroes for the present smart economic condition. Sending their hard earned remittance, they are playing a vital role in strengthening the economy. The government is giving different facilities to encourage them. We all should extend our support in this regard, the Minister said while speaking at a debate competition marking the International Migration Day.

Debate for Democracy, a leading debating society of the country's debaters, organized the programme at Bangladesh Film Development Centre (BFDC) in Dhaka. Conducted by DFD Chairman Hassan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiron, Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry Additional Secretary Ahmed Munirus Salehin and Manusher Jonno Foundation Director Rina Roy also spoke. In the debate competition, Lalmatia Women's College of Mohammadpur defeated the Govt Bangla College of Mirpur.

Minister Mannan emphasised on sending more Bangladeshis through the government channel instead by the private sector.









"At present only 20 per cent of Bangladeshi migrants are being sent to different destinations by the public sector. The rests 80 per cent are going through private channels. A large number of Bangladeshi migrants have been facing trouble in their workplaces. It should be resolved and a trouble-free working environment should be ensured for them," he added.





