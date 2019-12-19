Video
Thursday, 19 December, 2019
Home Back Page

Take exams of expelled PEC candidates by Dec 28: HC

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to retake examination of the students who were expelled from Primary Education Certificate (PEC) by December 28 including equivalent Ebtedayee terminal examination.
The HC asked the director general of the Directorate of Primary Education to appear before it on January 8 with necessary documents to explain on its position regarding the expulsion of the students.
An HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order following a suomoto rule on 21 November. It also asked to publish their results within December 31.   
The HC bench expressed its dissatisfaction over not getting response for the rule.
Lawyer Jamiul Haque Faisal was present at the hearing while Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the state.  In November 21, the HC issued a suomoto rule asking why the expulsion of the PEC and Ebtedayee terminal examinations should not be declared illegal.
The Primary and Mass Education Secretary and the DG of the Directorate of Primary Education among 10 had been made respondents to the rule asking to reply by December 10. After the deadline they did not respond to the HC rule.


