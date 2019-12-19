

Love Island host Caroline Flack to stand down

"I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for series six," she said, describing ITV2's Love Island as "the best show on telly".

Police were called to the 40-year-old's home in Islington, London, last week, where she lives with her partner, tennis player Lewis Burton.

She was bailed and will appear before magistrates on Monday.

"There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations into my personal life," she said in her Instagram story on Tuesday.

"While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to working with the authorities and I can't comment further on these matters until the legal process is over."

The star, who was due to present the forthcoming winter edition of the popular ITV2 show - which is expected to start on 12 January - added: "However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it's the best show on telly.

"In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for series six. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town."

Flack began presenting Love Island in summer 2015, having fronted the 12th series of The X Factor alongside Olly Murs, and winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

An ITV spokesperson said: "ITV has a long-standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision.









"We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island."

On Monday, Burton wrote on Instagram that his girlfriend had been subject to a "witch hunt" since being charged, describing her as "the most lovely girl".

"I'm tired of the lies and abuse aimed at my girlfriend. This is not a witch hunt, this is someone's life," he wrote.

