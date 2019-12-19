Video
‘Top Gun’ trailer is giving fans all the feels

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140

Tom Cruise is coming in right at the last second with the ultimate holiday gift.
The latest "Top Gun: Maverick" trailer is out and it is everything.
Cruise took to Twitter to share the two-minute-20-second trailer with a simple caption, "See you in the sky."

The trailer shows Cruise's iconic character from the hit 1986 movie, Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, introducing himself to a younger generation of pilots.
A narrator says, "His exploits are legendary. What he has to teach you may very well mean the difference between life and death."
Fans immediately reacted with nothing but excitement.
"I fell in love with @TomCruise for the first time in Top Gun. It's still, hands down, one of my favorite movies. Hearing the theme song slowly through the trailer took me back to the first time I watched it. I'm so ready for this."

While another fan wrote, "Okay, this 'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer confirms a couple of things: it needs to be June, like right now, and I'm probably gonna cry."
The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm. Connelly plays Cruise's love interest in the film.

But you still have to wait a while because the film doesn't open until summer 2020.    -CNN









