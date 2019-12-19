Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 December, 2019, 11:22 PM
Home Art & Culture

ABBA’s Bjorn sends Sweden’s students SOS on fake news

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

ABBA’s Bjorn sends Sweden’s students SOS on fake news

ABBA’s Bjorn sends Sweden’s students SOS on fake news

ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus has gifted books to high school students across Sweden to try to stem the flow of fake news.
The musician, who together with ABBA sold more than 375 million albums and singles, said the initiative came about as he felt democratic institutions were being undermined by the spread of misinformation.
Some 111,000 copies of the book "Alternative Facts - About Knowledge and its Enemies" will be distributed. Teachers have to request them on behalf of their final year pupils and the only caveat is that they be used in some way in class.
"It's like something that they need - in our critical thinking and the trust of our institutions which is you know being eroded - and as a Christmas gift simply," Ulvaeus, part owner of the publishing house behind the book, told Reuters.
The book was written by professor of theoretical philosophy, Asa Wikforss, who was this year elected a member of the Swedish Academy, which chooses the Nobel Prize in Literature.
"I start with the sort of very philosophical ideas about how incredibly easy it is to undermine trust that Bjorn was talking about because knowledge, human knowledge to a large extent depends on trusting sources," she said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar cancel Chhapaak promotions in Delhi
Ektara Florida continues activities
La Galerie to hold Piano concert
‘Bijoy Mela ‘19’ held at Channel i premises
Exploring disability arts in Bangladesh
Love Island host Caroline Flack to stand down
‘Top Gun’ trailer is giving fans all the feels
Farhan Akhtar to take part in protest against CAA in Mumbai


Latest News
Three killed as India detains hundreds over citizenship bill
3 Bangladeshis killed in S Africa road crash
Committee formed for dust free city
Mild cold wave hits Bangladesh
Maj Gen Zainul Abedin laid to rest
Amnesty International concerned over Khaleda’s access to health care
Don’t suggest unnecessary medical tests: president
Awami League: From Rose Garden to Ganabhaban
GP must run business complying with Bangladesh’s law: Jabbar
How game theory can help love life
Most Read News
Where were AL leaders when Bangabandhu was assassinated, asks PM
Telenor Norway goes all-in on Ericsson for 5G
Safety and Security Integrated System
HC orders to retake exams of expelled PEC students
Razakar list put on hold amid criticisms
Malaysian labour market opening uncertain: Minister
No stay on Citizenship Amendment Act: Indian SC
2 arrested over Chinese man murder
International Migrants Day today
Missing schoolgirl found dead after 20hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft