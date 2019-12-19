

Blue

Blue is the colour I would like to see,

I need this colour wherever I should be.

Whether I am down or a little high,

To fine the colour around, I look at the sky.



Blue is the colour of the sky and sea,

It makes my mind as broad as it should be.

Trust or loyalty, whatever you say,

Blue has its gravity on its own way.



Blue is the colour for your body and mind,

People like me are often very kind.

For the rest of my life, I will love blue,

And if this happens, my dream will come true.











Grade VI

Al-Taqwa College

