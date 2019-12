Shaheed Muktijoddha Smriti Foundation and Shanta Mariam Foundation jointly celebrated the martyr Freedom Fighters day Shaheed Muktijoddha Smriti Foundation and Shanta Mariam Foundation jointly celebrated the martyr Freedom Fighters day where AKM Mozammel Haque MP, Honourable Minister of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and Md Atiqul Islam, Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation along with other guests were present at Uttara Jam Jum Convention Center on December 17, 2019.