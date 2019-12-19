

Bangladeshi students receive Cambridge Int’l exam award

In total, 70 students in Bangladesh have received the prestigious Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards for their exceptional performance in Cambridge exams in 2018-2019. The awards recognise success in four categories - 'Top in the World', 'Top in Country', 'High Achievement Award' and 'Best Across'. In total, 21 students across Bangladesh have won 'Top in the World' awards, meaning that they achieved the highest mark in the world in a particular subject. Out of these 21 winners, 15 students have won the award for their outstanding performance in maths. The students have achieved the awards in a range of individual subjects across Cambridge IGCSE, Cambridge O Level and Cambridge International AS and A Level qualification.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of HE Robert Chatterton Dickson, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh. Among others Tom Miscioscia, Director, British Council, Zunayed Ahmed, Director Operations Examinations, British Council, Thomas Kendon, Deputy Director, Regional Development, Cambridge International; Satyajit Sarkar, Acting Regional Director, South Asia, Cambridge International, Shahin Reza, Country Manager, Cambridge International and Farin Islam, Head of Strategic Partnership, BRAC and an alumnus from Chittagong Grammar School were also present in the event.

HE Robert Chatterton Dickson said, "The British Council is doing an exemplary work in delivering international exams maintaining strict quality and compliance which is commendable. British Council has been playing an exemplary role in creating opportunities that help transform the lives of young people across Bangladesh and connect them to the best education and culture that the UK has to offer."

"This year's performance of Bangladeshi students itself is an indicator of the country's progress in education. I strongly believe that this success will act as a stairway to access a world of opportunity both in-country and abroad and will pave the way to a brighter tomorrow for Bangladesh," said Tom Miscioscia.

















