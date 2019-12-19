

BAIUST computer club presents Computenigma 2020

The mission of Computenigma is to make up a collaborative atmosphere for innovative and passionate souls all over the country. It'll lead out the most useful in them while using all the latest innovative technologies for reflecting digital evolving. The aim is to empower technology for digital evolution.

Total 15 competitions

* Inter University Programming Competition

* Project Showcasing

* Soccer Bot

* Innovative Idea Competition

* Graphics Designing Competition

* ICT Entrepreneurs Pitch Giving Competition

* Bot Racing

* Line Follower Robot Contest

* War Machine (Postponed)

* CAD Competition

* IT Business Case Study Competition

* Tech Photo Exhibition

* Inter-University Gaming Competition

* Intra University Treasure Hunt

* Inter School & College Math Olympiad

Remarks

* The event authorities reserve the right to change these terms & conditions, and anything related to the event at any time without prior notice.

* Treasure Hunt is only for the affiliates of Bangladesh Army Int'l University of Science & Technology (BAIUST).

* Segments may be eliminated based on the responses of participants.

* Event day schedule provided may be revised.

* Both participants and visitors must register for the event

Benefits: Total Prize Money 320k, transport, food, T-shirt, certificate and merchandise.

Eligibilities: This event is Open for all University and College students of Bangladesh.

Application Process

Do the payment through Bkash and register online within December 25, 2019.





















