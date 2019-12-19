

The virtual world and youngsters



Because of Facebook, smartphone usage is increasing day by day. Most youths use smartphones to show themselves in extraordinary ways on Facebook. Selfie is every other first rate way to explicit yourself. In fact, the phrase selfie is referred to as a human sickness. The word selfie changed into first used in a blog in 2002. The word selfie comes from selfish. The word selfie means portrait. The Westerners had been the primary to release the selfie. Because they used selfies with specific expressions on the face to attract guys. At present, this lifestyle has become accepted most of the youths of Bangladesh. Research has proven that younger humans commonly use selfies to demonstrate themselves. Youths show themselves via posting selfies on Facebook, in market, street, restaurant, shopping department shops and eating places. Again, many youths have been killed in numerous injuries at the same time as taking selfies.



Despite the fact that the word Blogger has become recognized in Bangladesh, the word is currently lost. Even though there are many blog websites within the global, younger people of Bangladesh do no longer try to write. The main reason for that is to keep away from practicing English and writing articles. If there is a good article written on Facebook, young people do no longer need to read them. The primary reason for that is a lack of knowledge. Younger people like to keep themselves entertained all of the time on Facebook. Studies have proven that the number of likes and feedback in an offensive post is better than in an educational article. Once more, younger people are more likely to post creative photos than innovative writing on Facebook. Even though young human beings do not like to write properly on Facebook, younger people are greater interested in photography and videography.



Although textbook is a humble study, the interest of young people to read books has decreased. Because young people love visual things. As a result, the number of readers is decreasing day by day. Various libraries in Bangladesh are now empty readers. Information technology has reduced the practice of reading books for young people. No one is bankrupt after reading the book. Most of the youths without reading the book are now bankrupt. There are many e-books available online. This is what is called a digital library. Even here the youth of Bangladesh are much less active. Knowledge is better than gaining wealth. If you can imagine the youth of this lake, the interest to know will increase. And creative books will help them develop a habit of reading.



If youths do no longer spend an excessive amount of time inside the virtual world without work, giving extra time to their circle of relatives and society, then the respect for their human beings, society, and nation will boom. And top family members and sincerity might be created with each different. By way of growing the practice of everyday body sporting activities, ability and human strength should be elevated. And greater emphasis needs to take delivery of to the basic obligations. One needs to learn from nature via knowing nature. The philosopher Aristotle has said, in case you analyze from nature then you may get a real education. However, a young character may be able to enhance the circle of relatives, society, and kingdom by way of having the understanding and financial troubles from the virtual world without losing time. And in the actual global, you could construct social values.



