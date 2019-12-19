Panchagarh tea growers expect bumper yield





Alongside the very well-known tea kingdom of Sylhet, tea planters in Panchagarh are showing growing interest in its cultivation as the district has come in the limelight with its gradual increased tea output.

Dr Mohammad Shameem Al Mamun, project director of Northern Bangladesh Project of Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB), said that 54.47 lakh kg of tea was produced in the district in 2017 and 81 lakh kg in 2018.

"We expect to produce more than 1 crore kg in the district this time," he said adding that they have already produced 90 lakh kg in this season.

Meanwhile, a meeting on 'Supply of Raw Tea Leaves and Present Situation' held recently at the Deputy Commissioner's office fixed the minimum raw tea price at Tk 16.80 per kg.

The meeting also decided to keep the tea factories shut from December 31 to March 1. According to Bangladesh Tea Board's Panchagarh office, tea cultivation started in the district in 2000 and farmers are currently growing tea on 5,595 acres of land. -UNB































