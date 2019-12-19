

Int’l conference on ICPSDT-2019 begins at CUET

Prof Dr M Rafiqul Alam, Vice-Chancellor of CUET was present as the chief guest and inaugurated the conference organised by the Physics Department of CUET.

Dr Shamsher Ali, Emeritus Professor of Southeast University was present as a conference speaker and presented keynote paper titled "4th Industrial Revolution and Sustainable Development" while Prof Dr Mohi Uddin, Conference Chair and Physics Department Head of CUET presided over and Prof Dr Rezaul Karim, Dean of Faculty of Engineering and Technology and Prof Dr Farooq-Uz-Zaman Chowdhury technical chair of the conference were present as special guest. A total of 250 scholars including teachers, scientists, researchers, experts and entrepreneurs from Australia, Canada, Japan, India, France, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Nigeria and Bangladesh join the conference, with the slogan of "Highlighting Innovations: Challenges in Physical". Meanwhile, on December 19, the closing ceremony of the conference will be held in a city hotel of at 7:00pm while CUET's Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr M Rafiqul Alam will present as chief guest.

























