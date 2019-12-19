Govt plans to build 29,000 houses for insolvent FFs





The minister said in the first phase, 14000 houses including 150 in Manikganj district would be built in 2020 at a cost at TK 16 lakh each and the rest 15,000 houses will be constructed gradually .

The Minister disclosed this while speaking at a FF's rally at fortnight long Victory Fair at Manikganj.

The Minister said the rural areas of the country must be equally developed like urban and health cards will be provided to the people to ensure medicare facilities like VGF cards. He urged the people of all walks of life particularly FFs to be united for building a develop country under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

The Minister criticized the previous governments who ruled the country for about 30 years but made no development for the masses. -BSS















