Thursday, 19 December, 2019, 11:21 PM
Schoolgirl killed in road crash

Published : Thursday, 19 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Our Correspondent

CHANDPUR, Dec 18: A schoolgirl was killed and four others were injured after a truck hit an auto-rickshaw at Joyhari in Shahrasti upazila on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Mohna, 12, a class V student and daughter of Sumon Mia of Rari Bari in the municipality area.
The accident took place at night when a goods-laden truck hit the auto-rickshaw, leaving Mohna dead on the spot, said Shaha Alam, officer-in-charge of Shahrasti Police Station.
The injured were taken to a local hospital.    -UNB


