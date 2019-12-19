Schoolgirl killed in road crash

CHANDPUR, Dec 18: A schoolgirl was killed and four others were injured after a truck hit an auto-rickshaw at Joyhari in Shahrasti upazila on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Mohna, 12, a class V student and daughter of Sumon Mia of Rari Bari in the municipality area.

The accident took place at night when a goods-laden truck hit the auto-rickshaw, leaving Mohna dead on the spot, said Shaha Alam, officer-in-charge of Shahrasti Police Station.

The injured were taken to a local hospital. -UNB



























